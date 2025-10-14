'Not guaranteed across the country' COVID vaccine clinics fill up after New York executive order

Kids are back in school, the air is getting colder, and that usually means we all start to notice more coughs, sniffles and sneezes around. However, federal changes to COVID vaccine access means that in many states, not everyone who is concerned about that cough being COVID can get vaccinated.

New York is one exception.

At Elim Christian Fellowship, in Buffalo’s Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood, five year old Juniper was excited to share what she did Monday, exclaiming that she was "super brave."

Parent: Why did we come here today, Juniper?

Juniper: Because I had a vaccine.

Parent: And why do we get our vaccines?

Juniper: For health and safety. I get vaccines for health and safety.

Juniper, her sibling Jackson, and their parents Jennifer and Janet got their COVID vaccines at one of Erie County’s clinics. The clinics have proved popular – many families lining up, and all slots full for this week’s two clinics. These clinics come at a time where not everyone in the United States can so easily get a COVID vaccine.

"The last couple of boosters, we've been able to just walk into a Walgreens, and that's not the case right now, anymore. But I think people forget how serious this disease is," said Janet, one of Juniper's parents.

In August, the federal government attempted to restrict COVID vaccine access by requiring prescriptions for some groups of people to get the vaccine. However, in September, New York Governor Kathy Hochul passed an emergency order – bypassing this restriction by, among several other measures, allowing pharmacists to also write prescriptions and administer the vaccine. So anyone can now walk into a pharmacy for a shot if they’re over 3 years old, or visit a doctor or county clinic for anyone over 6 months old.

“I'm so glad that Erie County is doing this, and I'm so glad that Governor Hochul has ensured that New York state will have full access to these vaccines at this time, when it is not guaranteed across the country," Janet said.

Pastor Troy Bronner, of Elim Christian Fellowship, says the clinics are making a difference.

“We always are trying to be proactive for our community and for the people in our community, and I assume that many people probably would have not gotten the shot if it wasn't available for them," said Bronner, who also got his shot on Monday. "So we make our doors open.”

Elim Christian Fellowship sits just a block away from a now-closed Rite Aid on Main Street. The closest commercial pharmacies are now at least a mile and a half away.

Erie County has more vaccine clinics in the weeks to come across the county, allowing residents the opportunity to get vaccinated for both COVID and flu.