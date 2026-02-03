© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Hochul says she has a lieutenant governor candidate — but isn't ready to reveal who it is

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:44 PM EST
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is seen in this Oct. 24, 2025, file photo when she visited Rochester to highlight the state’s investment of $24 million to modernize law enforcement technology and equipment across Monroe County’s police departments and sheriffs office.
Darren McGee
/
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is seen in this Oct. 24, 2025, file photo when she visited Rochester.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said someone has accepted her offer to be her new running mate and a candidate for lieutenant governor — but she isn’t quite ready to say who it is just yet.

Hochul said that announcement will come before the end of the Democratic State Convention, which is Friday in Syracuse.

She said only one person was formally offered the role.

"We cast a wide net," she said, but ultimately, "the offer went to one person; that one person accepted.”

Current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is challenging Hochul for the Democratic nomination. The latest Siena poll shows him trailing Hochul by a large margin.
New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
Samuel King
