Thousands participate in 'No Kings' rally in Syracuse

People lined the streets of Erie Blvd. In DeWitt to protest the actions of the Trump administration.

Tom Hayward wore an Uncle Sam costume with a sign that said “I want you to fight fascism.”

"I'm out here in honor of my father who was a three war, 30 year marine, and he would be rolling in his grave right now, or he probably is," he said.

Hayward said he has a number of concerns about the MAGA movement.

"The shredding of the Constitution, the racism, the intolerance."

Bill Burnett also attended the No Kings protest and said he worries about the international impact of the Trump presidency, particularly the war in Ukraine.

"Hopefully, messages like this will be amplified, and they'll get out there for other people to hear," he said.

Evan Wagner-Flynn, who is turning 16 next week, said his earliest political memories are from President Trump’s first presidency. And now, he’s worried about the future.

"If you look at history, we've seen this before, and it leads to dictatorship and it leads to authoritarianism,” he said. “It's terrible. I can't remember a time where the country wasn't politically at war with itself."

National GOP leaders have criticized the No Kings protests, calling them anti-American and far left activism. But those who turned out in DeWitt said for them, it’s about speaking out against what they feel is wrong.

Leslie Streissguth from Syracuse said seeing such a large turnout of people who are peacefully protesting makes her feel emotional.

"If you look around, there are a lot of different kinds of people here, so that also lets me know that there's a diversity of people that are upset by what's going on and want to let the rest of the world know," she said.