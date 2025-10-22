© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Environmental advocates call on Hochul to block pipelines

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:13 AM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink/AP
/
FR58980 AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Environmental activists are calling on the state to block the construction of two proposed pipelines.

Protesters and state lawmakers gathered outside the state office building in Syracuse, calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject two potential pipeline projects.

The Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project spans Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and downstate New York. The Constitution project would stretch through Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Schoharie counties.

Sen. Rachel May (D-48th district) said she doesn’t believe the gas pipelines would be safe for New Yorkers’ health.

"That message that they keep trying to push, that propaganda they keep putting out about it, is endangering our health and our waterways and our future,” said May.

Assemblywoman Anna Kelles (D-125th district) said she would like to see the state focus more on affordable, renewable energy sources.

"If we want energy affordability, then follow the roadmap,” Kelles said. “And the roadmap says that renewable energy is the cheapest pathway and not going backward to fossil fuel."

Protesters said they expect the Department of Environmental Conservation to release a final decision on the NESE pipeline in the next few weeks.

Proponents of the pipeline, which include a number of Long Island area state lawmakers, said the project is expected to generate half a billion dollars in economic activity, support about 2,000 jobs, and strengthen the energy infrastructure.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
