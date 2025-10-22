Environmental advocates call on Hochul to block pipelines

Environmental activists are calling on the state to block the construction of two proposed pipelines.

Protesters and state lawmakers gathered outside the state office building in Syracuse, calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject two potential pipeline projects.

The Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project spans Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and downstate New York. The Constitution project would stretch through Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Schoharie counties.

Sen. Rachel May (D-48th district) said she doesn’t believe the gas pipelines would be safe for New Yorkers’ health.

"That message that they keep trying to push, that propaganda they keep putting out about it, is endangering our health and our waterways and our future,” said May.

Assemblywoman Anna Kelles (D-125th district) said she would like to see the state focus more on affordable, renewable energy sources.

"If we want energy affordability, then follow the roadmap,” Kelles said. “And the roadmap says that renewable energy is the cheapest pathway and not going backward to fossil fuel."

Protesters said they expect the Department of Environmental Conservation to release a final decision on the NESE pipeline in the next few weeks.

Proponents of the pipeline, which include a number of Long Island area state lawmakers, said the project is expected to generate half a billion dollars in economic activity, support about 2,000 jobs, and strengthen the energy infrastructure.