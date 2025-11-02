Project to replace abandoned Syracuse Development Center clears major hurdle

A project to replace the abandoned Syracuse Developmental Center with badly needed housing has passed a major hurdle, after Common Councilors approved a series of moves needed to get the westside project moving.

Construction is expected to begin early next year on affordable apartments by a Long Island Developer. Housing non-profit Home Headquarters is also planning to build 27 townhomes on the 23 acre site nestled next to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Councilor Pat Hogan said while the site has been an eyesore for years, plans to createhousing started coming together five years ago. He admits it wasn’t easy getting all the players on the same page.

“It was a long process, but we persevered, and our problems all in the city, as far as housing goes, we need to build more housing,” Hogan said. “That's all there is to it.”

The project was made possible through a state grant for demolition of the old SDC, as well as tax breaks and city infrastructure support.

“Development itself is over $150 million,” said Hogan. “But the cost as far as the state end, the $30 million, the city has had to some work. But we're getting a quarter of a million dollars in revenue every single year at the pilot agreement.”

Among other things, lawmakers approved the sale of the property that the city owned by way of eminent domain to the Albanese Organization, which will build 260 apartments available to renters with incomes below the area median. Mayor Ben Walsh called the moves a pivotal step forward for the project. Hogan believes it could be a template for other projects, especially when discussions begin about whether the city should determine the future of several acres of land available for development once the 81 viaduct project is finished.

“But also, the state found out that the city of Syracuse can handle property,” Hogan said. “And we hope that when the viaduct comes down, those 14 acres becomes part of our portfolio.”