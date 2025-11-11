© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Cortland County nonprofits to receive $12 million gift

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:41 AM EST

Nonprofit agencies in Cortland County will soon be able to tap funds from a $12 million endowment from the estate of Nick and Agnes Renzi. The Central New York Community Foundation will administer the funds. Vice President Frank Ridzi said often small rural communities get overlooked in the charity world.

“Oftentimes philanthropic dollars exist in proportion to the amount of wealth in a community and hence what people have left behind,” said Ridzi. “And so this is really a transformational gift from Nick and Agnes."

Ridzi said there are a number of issues facing Cortland County residents that could be helped through this fund.

“Cortland for a long time is battled with drug issues and unemployment issues and a lot of need for community development,” he said, with the arts being another area where development is needed.

“The arts community, they're having some challenges getting arts dollars as well.” He said. “They have a vibrant arts and sort of collaborative scene with a lot of nonprofits and groups working together. And this will help them shore that up and keep those things going as well as do some new things.”

Starting next year, nonprofits will be eligible to apply for community grants ranging from $10,000 to $150,000, with about $600,000 available every year form the Renzi funds. Funds should be flowing into the community by the end of 2026.
