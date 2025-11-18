© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onondaga County gives final approval for Micron project

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:46 PM EST
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs
Micron Technology
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs

Micron has cleared another hurdle needed to start construction on $100 billion plan to build a massive semiconductor chip fabrication plant in the Town of Clay. Unanimous votes by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency Tuesday were necessary to get the project going.

“It opens up the opportunity for that groundbreaking,’ said OCIDA executive director Bob Petrovich. “And the groundbreaking is important. It’s an important event that shows things are going to be happening."

OCIDA’s moves codify the needed environmental review, as well as starting the process of transferring 913 acres of land to Micron and ensuring $2 billion in tax breaks for the company. Petrovich said the OCIDA votes ends the agency’s part in the state’s environmental process.

“Unprecedented level of review, unprecedented requirements for a thorough analysis,” he said. “And so, as a result of that, it takes time. We're here. We wanted to make sure we did it right. We wanted to make sure that we heard the public and all of their comments. And it is an important milestone to us."

Now it’s up to state and federal agencies to come through with final permits, and a promised December groundbreaking can be scheduled.

"Everyone's working at warp speed to get this to happen,” Petrovich said. “It's one of the most significant projects out there. And everyone, the state of New York, the DEC, the Commerce Department, the CHIP's office, Army Corps, you name it. Everybody has been a great partner and everyone understands the importance of timing and what this means.”

There is one wrinkle to the land acquisition portion of the project. Onondaga County is being sued by a property owner who said the county promised her lifetime rights to her property, but is now trying to take the property through eminent domain. The county is holding a hearing this week regarding attempts to get control of the land.
Tags
Regional NewsMicron in CNY
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now