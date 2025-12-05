Forget New Year's resolutions. For 2026, sit with a question instead

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding your bliss.

On Being host Krista Tippett has learned that clarity can't be forced. It grows when we let our questions guide us through the unknown, often toward surprises we weren't expecting.

About Krista Tippett

Krista Tippett is the founder and CEO of The On Being Project and host of the podcast On Being, which sits at the intersection of spirituality, science, creativity and the arts. Tippett has won a Peabody Award for her broadcasting.

Tippett spent her early career working as a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin. She was awarded a National Humanities Medal in 2014 and received the Four Freedoms Medal from the Roosevelt Institute in 2019. Tippett's books include Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living, Einstein's God: Conversations About Science and the Human Spirit and Speaking of Faith.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related NPR Links



Copyright 2025 NPR