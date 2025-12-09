Fire at Rome apartment complex leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Oneida County fire and police officials continue to investigate a massive fire that ripped through an apartment complex in the city of Rome early Tuesday morning. One person died in the fire and another was critically injured.

When firefighters got to the two-story building at about 4:30 a.m. deputies say the complex was engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s department, state police and dozens of firefighters converged on the scene. One person, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside one of the apartments. Another resident was hospitalized with severe burns.

The fire on Rome-Oriskany Road reportedly left about 20 people without a place to live. The Red Cross is helping provide temporary housing.

Firefighters and other first responders also had to contend with bitterly cold weather in fighting the early morning fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.