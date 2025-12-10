Before the wrecking ball strikes, pieces of Highmark Stadium will be preserved for fans, collectors

Fans are soaking up their final experiences at Highmark Stadium, which is slated for demolition in 2026.

Next season, the Buffalo Bills' home turf for over 50 years will be replaced by a new stadium across the street.

But fans will have a chance to take part of the stadium home with them. Everything from pieces of turf, signage and doorknobs sporting the Bills' logo, to goal posts and maybe even parts of the players' locker rooms.

"That Bills logo in the middle of the field ... I mean, somebody's gonna be lucky enough to take that home and maybe have that in their backyard," said Brandon Steiner, founder and president of the CollectibleXchange.

Beginning in March, the company will oversee the removal, authentication, and sale of the memorabilia ranging from trinkets to higher priced items.

"There's a lot of nooks and crannies as you take a stadium apart," Steiner said. "It's as complicated as building a new one. And, you know, I want to make sure that we haven't left anything out."

Some stadium seats and seat backs are already listed for sale on the Bills' website. Season ticket holders have the option of purchasing their actual seats at a discounted rate. Additional items will be sold and auctioned off in phases on other platforms through next year, including CollectibleXchange and Ebay.

Steiner called it a privilege to ensure that the stadium's history lives on. For many Bills fans, he said, the Orchard Park venue has been like a second home.

"You know, there's experiences when you're in below zero weather, snowstorms and all the different obstacles and different things that you experience, unlike many other cities," he added. "Memorabilia is memories, and there's a tremendous connection of what has gone down in this stadium."

Steiner said starting prices will be as low as $50 and as high as several thousand dollars. Proceeds from the sales and auctions will be split evenly between Erie County and Steiner's company.

They handled similar memorabilia preservation projects at iconic venues such as Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden.

