COMIC: A couple's therapist says you can break these relationship rules

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeFiona GeiranSanaz MeshkinpourKatie Monteleone
Published December 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST

Is it a red flag if a couple has separate beds? What about separate bank accounts? Therapist Stephanie R. Yates-Anyabwile says ignoring relationship norms can actually make a partnership stronger.

Fio Geiran / NPR
This comic was illustrated by Fio Geiran and edited by LA Johnson and Katie Monteleone.

The original audio interview was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
