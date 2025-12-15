Blessings in a Backpack helps feed central NY students on weekends

An organization in Oswego County is working to make sure kids have enough to eat when they’re not in school.

Blessings in a Backpack’s Fulton program coordinator Doug Stevens said the organization started when a teacher had a student come up to her and say they didn’t have anything to eat that weekend.

"Any hunger from any age group is a concern, but especially with young minds and young bodies," he said.

At the Fulton chapter of the national organization, Stevens said volunteers work with the school district to provide food for 280 children at four elementary schools each weekend, and now, it’s looking for more support.

Stevens said the chapter runs on donations from people and local companies, and the organization is currently applying for grants.

The chapter is also accepting food that is easy for elementary school students to eat on weekends, like applesauce, Dole fruit packs, or quick meals like Chef Boyardee, macaroni and cheese, or cereal in bowls.

It costs about $150 each year per child to provide the bags, so Stevens said any donations help.

"We're just trying to get out there, $5-10 helps. If you want to drop off a case of mac and cheese, that's fine. So we're just working on that right now," he said.

Learn more about Blessings in a Backpack here, or visit the Fulton chapter's Facebook page.

