NPR News for Central New York
Blessings in a Backpack helps feed central NY students on weekends

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:27 PM EST
Volunteers help at the Fulton chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.
Blessings in a Backpack
Blessings in a Backpack
Volunteers help at the Fulton chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

An organization in Oswego County is working to make sure kids have enough to eat when they’re not in school.

Blessings in a Backpack’s Fulton program coordinator Doug Stevens said the organization started when a teacher had a student come up to her and say they didn’t have anything to eat that weekend.

"Any hunger from any age group is a concern, but especially with young minds and young bodies," he said.

At the Fulton chapter of the national organization, Stevens said volunteers work with the school district to provide food for 280 children at four elementary schools each weekend, and now, it’s looking for more support.

Stevens said the chapter runs on donations from people and local companies, and the organization is currently applying for grants.

The chapter is also accepting food that is easy for elementary school students to eat on weekends, like applesauce, Dole fruit packs, or quick meals like Chef Boyardee, macaroni and cheese, or cereal in bowls.

It costs about $150 each year per child to provide the bags, so Stevens said any donations help.

"We're just trying to get out there, $5-10 helps. If you want to drop off a case of mac and cheese, that's fine. So we're just working on that right now," he said.

Learn more about Blessings in a Backpack here, or visit the Fulton chapter's Facebook page.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
