New York and Ontario sign agreement to bolster nuclear energy efforts

New York and Ontario will now work together on developing nuclear energy technologies which its leaders say will improve reliability in energy infrastructure and bring down costs.

This includes the development of both large-scale and small modular nuclear reactors, the latter of which Ontario is already building at Darlington Nuclear Generating Station outside of Toronto. The project makes Canada the first G7 country to commit to small modular reactors.

"Ontario is proud to lead the world in nuclear innovation," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. "By working together with New York, we’re creating good-paying jobs, growing our economies and delivering clean, affordable power for families and businesses on both sides of the border for generations to come."

Weighing on the minds of both Ford and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been increased tension between the Trump administration and Ottawa, with the president attacking Canada on matters of trade and sovereignty. The effects of which New York has seen first hand in terms of tourism and cross-border commerce.

"New York and Ontario have a proud tradition of trade, cooperation and a bond that cannot be broken,” Hochul said. “This first-of-its-kind agreement represents a bold step forward in our relationship and New York’s pursuit of a clean energy future. By partnering with Ontario Power Generation and its extensive nuclear experience, New York is positioning itself at the forefront of advanced nuclear technology deployment, ensuring we have safe, reliable, affordable, and carbon-free energy that will help power the jobs of tomorrow."

Holly Kirkpatrick / BTPM NPR Gov. Hochul with Premier Ford announcing the nuclear partnership between New York and Ontario on Frida, December 19, 2025.

The state and province will share technological information, resources and workforce development initiatives to bolster their nuclear energy efforts. But specifics still remain unclear, Ford and Hochul took just four combined questions during a news conference following the signing.

This comes months after Hochul made an announcement in June at the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant in Lewiston, pledging to build the first new commercial nuclear reactor in the U.S. in more than 15 years somewhere in New York state.

"The new plan will be a model of 21st century nuclear design with safety at the forefront. Automatic safety systems enhance the containment and rigorous environmental standards will be met,” she said in June. “So in the end here, folks, I know it's a little hot, I'm the first Democratic governor in a generation to say to nuclear, ‘I'm embracing this.’"

The governor added she had spoken to President Donald Trump about speeding up the process to "get approvals" for nuclear energy.

"We gleaned that over seven of the 10 years it takes to get nuclear approvals are at the federal level. So he has agreed to find ways to approach that with more urgency," she said. "We are working closely with the federal administration in this particular area, and I want to make sure that everyone knows that we'll bring down the barriers and the costs."

Hochul's nuclear aspirations drew criticism from environmental advocates over the summer, who believe nuclear energy can be a danger to water and land.

“The issue of nuclear energy is of the utmost importance for people to be aware of. Nuclear energy poses a danger to the future of all life wherever mining, reactor operations, transport and dumping happen," said Jeanne Shenandoah, Onondaga Nation environmental advocate and Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force member. "We must always be thankful for the earth that we live on and for what Mother Earth gives to us; this means protecting Mother Earth and resisting nuclear energy expansion."

BTPM NPR's Holly Kirkpatrick contributed to this report.