Three Rochester police officers shot; suspect killed

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published December 20, 2025 at 8:02 AM EST
James Brown
/
WXXI News file photo

Three Rochester police officers were shot Friday night after responding to a call on Chili Avenue. 

At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in which a man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was trying to break into the house, according to Rochester police. 

When officers arrived, they found the suspect at the side of the house. Police said he immediately opened fire, striking two officers. One officer was hit multiple times but saved from serious injury by his ballistic vest. The second was shot in the upper body; as of Saturday, he was listed in critical but stable condition.  

The suspect also exchanged gunfire with the man who called police, shooting him multiple times. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.  

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and was soon found on Arnett Boulevard and Thurston Road. When ordered to stop, he fired at a third officer, shooting him once in the upper body. That officer and others on the scene returned fire, shooting the suspect several times. He died at the scene.  

Later Saturday, police said one officer had been released from the hospital. Two remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Saying you’re going to go out and risk your life is an easy thing to do,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference early Saturday. “Actually going out and risking your life as our officers did last night is a completely different level of dedication.” 

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released. 

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement that he is “deeply grateful for our officers’ heroism” and for everyone who responded to the scene to secure it and treat the injured.

“I also must recognize the real cost that domestic violence plays in our city and our nation,” Evans said. “All signs point to this situation being fueled by anger between people who know each other. And the outcomes last night once again illustrate that domestic violence is not a private issue, it is a public crisis.“
 
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello also expressed his gratitude and respect for the officers and other first responders.

“This is a time to come together as a community, reject violence in all its forms, and reaffirm our shared commitment to our police officers, public safety, and the rule of law,” Bello said in a statement.

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall.
