AAA: With gas prices down, more people expected to drive this holiday

It's expected to be another record setting holiday travel season, according to AAA. 122.4 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their home over the 13-day year-end holiday period that started December 20, 2% last year.

"Warm weather destinations, island destinations," said Elizabeth Carey, spokesperson for AAA of Western and Central New York. "That's where people are looking to vacation for the year-end holidays, aside from, you know, grandma's house and going to visit the family."

9 of 10 travelers will be driving to their destination. One of the reasons, according to AAA's Mark Gruba, is the cost of gas.

"The national average for a gallon of regular gas dipped below $3 for the first time in four and a half years, all the way back to May of 2021," said Gruba. "So road trippers are definitely getting a break at the pump this holiday season."

Upstate New York prices change depend on what are you’re in, but basically come in between just under $3 and $3.14 per gallon.

If you are hitting the road, one thing Gruba said should be top of mind is timing.

"More people will be on the roads this coming week than they will the following week going into New Year," he said. "So keep that in mind. Busiest days on the road, December 20 and 21 as folks head out for their holiday road trip and December 26 the day after Christmas. Those three days specifically will be the busiest days on the road this holiday season."

And the earlier you hit the road the less busy they’ll be. As far as people flying, most are headed to warmer weather. Orlando is the number one destination from western and central New York, with other Florida cities and Honolulu rounding out the list.