If you're shoveling snow this week, keep your health in mind

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:44 PM EST
The American Heart Association says shoveling snow can strain your heart.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
The American Heart Association says shoveling snow can strain your heart.

Some parts of central New York have picked up more than two feet of snow this week, and if you're digging out from all of the snow, medical experts say it’s important to take a moment and think about your health.

Kristy Smorol, the communications director for the American Heart Association in central and western New York, said it can be helpful to think of the task less as a chore and more as a workout.

"We are physically exerting ourselves in cold weather, so it's not even a controlled environment that you might usually work out in," she said.

Smorol said cold air can make your heart work harder, constricting blood vessels, raising blood pressure, and tightening coronary arteries. And even if you’re used to walking or jogging in the cold, shoveling is a different type of exertion.

"Snow shoveling is a lot of arm work, which affects your body differently and is harder on the heart than leg work,” Smorol said. “Snow shoveling involves lifting heavy loads, and a lot of people don't realize that they may hold their breath while doing that, which can spike heart rate and blood pressure."

To make shoveling easier on your body, you can try to push or sweep the snow instead of lifting, or use a smaller shovel.

Smorol said especially if you’re a heart disease survivor, or if you suspect you may have heart problems, don’t be afraid to ask for help from others.

If you experience chest pain, pressure, lightheadedness, or an irregular heart beat, stop shoveling right away, and call 911 if the symptoms don’t go away.

To learn more about heart health and cold weather, click here.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
