© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coco Jones: Tiny Desk Concert

By Alanté Serene
Published January 9, 2026 at 10:29 AM EST

As soon as Coco Jones stepped behind the Desk, donning a beautiful silver dress and a bright, warm smile, it was apparent that we were about to witness a star shine. The singer-songwriter has received flowers from the likes of Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Babyface. So expectations were high for Jones to display exactly why she is a standout amongst a new generation of R&B artists — and she does not disappoint.

Jones wields her voice to reveal her power, range and control. She sets the tone with the beautiful ballad "You," which flows right into "Double Back" and a handful of fan favorites from her debut studio album, Why Not More? And just as Jones and her band have you on the edge of your seat craving more, she welcomes The String Queens trio, which adds yet another luscious layer to the hypnotic pocket of "Here We Go (Uh Oh)." The concert concludes with Jones' emotionally raw breakout hit, "ICU," a moment that seals the deal on Jones' undeniable star power.

SET LIST

  • "You"
  • "Double Back" 
  • "On Sight"
  • "Taste"
  • "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
  • "ICU"

MUSICIANS

  • Coco Jones: vocals
  • Jay Rojas: guitar
  • Sean Diarra Miles: keys
  • Frank Javois: bass
  • Dominique Austin: drums
  • Élise Sharp: cello
  • Dawn Michelle Johnson: viola
  • Kendall Isadore: violin
  • David Harrison: background vocals
  • Domo Abrams: background vocals
  • Mariah Meshae: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Alanté Serene
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Editor: Kara Frame
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Dhanika Pineda 
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top StoriesNPR Tiny Desk Concert
Alanté Serene
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now