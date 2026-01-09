Generation Genome: Meet the man mapping healthy baby DNA

Geneticist Dr. Robert Green is sequencing the DNA of healthy newborns to find hidden disease risks. This knowledge can save lives — but gene sequencing is not a crystal ball.

About Robert C. Green

Dr. Robert C. Green, MD, MPH is a medical geneticist and physician-scientist who directs the Genomes2People Research Program in preventative genomics and health outcomes at Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School. He serves as a principal investigator of the REVEAL, MedSeq, BabySeq and BEACONS projects. He is also the co-founder of the company Nurture Genomics.

About Bethany Zettler

Bethany Zettler is a senior genetic counselor and certified project manager with the Genomes2People Research Program.

About Lainie Friedman Ross

Dr. Lainie Friedman Ross is a physician and bioethicist at the University of Rochester as the Mark and Lois Taubman Distinguished Professor and inaugural Chair, Department of Health Humanities and Bioethics. She holds an MD and a PhD in philosophy.

