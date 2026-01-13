NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest Returns for Year 12

Aspiring musicians can now submit original songs for the 2026 edition.

January 13, 2026; Washington, DC —The Tiny Desk Contest returns today and is accepting entries for its 12th year. This is NPR's annual competition that invites unsigned artists to submit a video of themselves performing an original song for the opportunity to be featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series, be paired with a music industry expert, and headline a 10-city national tour. The Contest has been a music career launching pad for Grammy award-winning artists like Fantastic Negrito and Tank and the Bangas.

New artists can submit their Tiny Desk Contest videos HERE.

The submission window opened today, January 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET, and runs through Monday, February 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Read the complete entry rules here .

A panel of judges NPR Music producers, member station hosts, musicians, and industry professionals, will determine the winner. This year's lineup includes:

"It's such an honor and sincere joy to get to spend time with so many beautifully creative artists who send in their work. I honestly can't wait to hear and see this year's entries, and to see where it takes us." says Robin Hilton.

Though there can only be one grand prize winner each year, many other artists who submit will be featured on NPR Music's social media accounts, YouTube channel, NPR's broadcast news programs, and in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter. By submitting to the Contest, artists also benefit from joining a nationwide supportive community of thousands of independent musicians.

Contest judges will highlight outstanding entries in episodes of NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf livestream series on YouTube. This year, the Tiny Desk Contest Fan Favorite returns, inviting Tiny Desk enthusiasts to cast their votes for their top choice among the showcased Top Shelf videos. Keep an eye out for more news about the Fan Favorite voting process later this spring.

The Tiny Desk Contest has proven to be a significant launchpad for emerging artists, offering benefits such as increased industry visibility, major festival headlining opportunities, and major label signings. Recent winners illustrate this impact: The Philharmonik, the 2024 winner, successfully completed an international tour last summer. More recently, 2025 winner Ruby Ibarra headlined the Houston Filipino Street Festival and is set to release a new album in 2026. A notable earlier success story is 2017 winner, Tank and The Bangas, who went on to win a Grammy for their three-part project, The Heart, The Mind, and The Soul.

NPR Music welcomes music from all genres and encourages entrants from previous years to submit new material. To enter the Contest, unsigned musicians must be 18 years old and live in the United States, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, or Puerto Rico. The artist must perform one original song at a desk, upload a video of the performance to YouTube, and submit a completed entry form at NPR.org/tinydeskcontest.

The 2026 Tiny Desk Contest is presented by Capital One and supported by Rivian.

Since the Tiny Desk concert series launched in 2008, more than 1,400 performances have been recorded in front of the Tiny Desk bookshelves, which are adorned with years of music souvenirs and memorabilia. Tiny Desk concerts attract 17 million monthly viewers and unify a passionate community around the love of music discovery. The series has provided a unique stage for artists across the genre spectrum and at every phase of their careers, including Usher, Sabrina Carpenter, Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso, Cece Winans, Dua Lipa, Daniel Caesar, Fred Again, Bad Bunny, Wet Leg, the cast of Sunset Boulevard, and many, many more.

