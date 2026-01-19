© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As officials celebrate Micron's groundbreaking, a new lawsuit says environmental review was rushed

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published January 19, 2026 at 6:25 AM EST
Micron Construction equipment
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Micron broke ground on its $100 billion megafab project in the town of Clay on Friday, January 16 2025.

Micron broke ground last week on its massive semiconductor chip making facility in Onondaga County. But as work gets underway to clear trees from hundreds of acres of land in the town of Clay, a lawsuit says the environmental review was rushed.

The national advocacy organization Jobs to Move America is leading the legal action. Litigation Director Meredith Stewart said the crux of the lawsuit targets the environmental review process necessary for Micron to begin construction.

"The claims in the lawsuit will really relate to the agency's failure to adequately consider impacts of Micron's project, including on the wetlands, flooding, air and water pollution, energy use, and the reasonable alternatives that would mitigate those harms."

Also signing on to the lawsuit, a group called Neighbors for a Better Micron. Representing that group is Clay resident Bonita Siegel.

"The environmental concerns have not yet adequately been addressed to make us feel that we're entering into a really good arrangement with Micron, because that's where we want to be, "Siegel said. "But we're not sure we're there yet. So we want more time to flesh these out and we want Micron to be a good neighbor like we want to be good neighbors.”

Siegel said her concerns focus on the impact of eliminating wetlands in her neighborhood, as well as how Micron will handle forever chemicals created by the project.

"We want to have them to be transparent, to be honest with us, like 'this is what we're planning to do, this is what we're bringing to the community, this is how we feel we can protect people that whatever risks to this we're going to work with you to mitigate them,'" she said. "So that's what we're really looking for, and this group is not satisfied we're at that point."

Micron expects to begin construction of the first chipmaking fab later this year, with operations beginning in 2030.
Tags
Regional NewsMicron in CNY
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now