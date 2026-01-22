Submit your card ideas for the Planet Money game

We have chosen a name and a theme for the Planet Money game. (Catch up with episode one, two and three, and the full project here). It is: Sell Me A Sasquatch, a game of creature collecting, trading and sneaky deal making loosely inspired by the Nobel winning economics paper The Market for Lemons.

To finish our game, though, we need your suggestions for creatures to include. Please put them in the form below.

We have enough of the basic, well-known cryptids (kraken, zombie, cootie) and a few silly ones (tooth fairy, ghost in the machine, golden goose).

What we need from you are suggestions for creatures that have a Planet Money twist, some money tie in. Is it STAGflation, or Toxie the toxic asset, or a literal black swan. Something about a liquidity trap or a cost disease. We know you can do better than these.

OR ...

Suggest a legendary, local cryptid from where you live. Kenny is lobbying for the Pig People of Meadville, PA. Tell us yours.

Enter your suggestions in the form below.

