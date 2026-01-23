Passengers flying in and out of CNY airports should check with their airlines

Travelers planning to fly in or out of Central New York airports are warned to check with their airlines before leaving home.

The sustained winter storm hitting much of the country now through next week has already delayed 1,900 flights nationwide.Many of those delays are on Delta and United Airlines, the two main carriers out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported as of Friday that most flights impacted are flying in and out of Chicago, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC airports.

AAA Western and Central New York recommends passengers download their airline’s notification apps for real-time up-dates. They also remind travelers that airlines are not required to reimburse any costs incurred when mother nature is to blame.