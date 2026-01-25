State of emergency in effect for all of New York as winter storm arrives

A major winter storm that has impacted much of the U.S. has arrived in central and northern New York. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the entire state until Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to be steady for much of the day Sunday, with heavy snow expected late Sunday and Sunday night. Lighter, but steady snow should continue into Monday morning and start to taper off around midday. Much of central and northern New York can expect to see 12-18" of snow by midday Monday, while some spots could receive up to 24".

Get the latest updates from the National Weather Service here.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the entire state. As of Sunday morning, all commercial vehicles are required to travel in the right lane only on all state roads, including the NYS Thruway. Hochul has also directed all non-essential state employees to work remotely Monday, if possible.

Some parts of the region have issued travel advisories, including Cayuga County, the cities of Oswego and Utica, the town of Frankfurt, and the villages of Ilion, New York Mills, Whitesboro, and Yorkville.

Gov. Hochul will give an update on the storm at 11 a.m. Sunday. (Watch live below)

Because of the storm, a number of college and universities have either canceled classes Monday or moved them online. A number of school districts have also canceled classes Monday.

Find the full list of closings and delays here.

This page will be updated through the day with the latest information.