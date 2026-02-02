© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Syracuse will suspend residency requirement for new police officers

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:02 PM EST
The Syracuse Police Department sign covered in snow on March 14, 2023.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
The Syracuse Police Department sign covered in snow on March 14, 2023.

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens is reversing a policy that requires new city police officers live in the city for their first five years of employment.

Police Chief Mark Rusin said the city is temporarily removing the residency requirement, under a preliminary agreement with the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. He said it’s all about making the job more attractive to candidates, as the city tries to ease a staffing shortage. The issue came into play last month, he said, with a prospective candidate who lived outside the city.

"He said 'hey, I have a family and I need to stick around'," he said. "He was a 42- year old gentleman that has a family and kids and he's exactly what we want to have come into the police department, along with our younger officers."

In her State of the City speech last week, Mayor Sharon Owens said she still supports the idea behind the residency mandate, but agrees it can affect recruitment efforts, and this pilot program will tell the tale.

"I must face the realities of a police force facing fewer applicants and an increasing number of well-earned retirements," Owens said. "We will assess results as we enter into contract negotiations next year."

Rusin said even 10 new officers from suspending the residency requirement would make a big difference.

"It seems like 10 is a small number," Rusin said. "And it's just not when you look at it from my perspective. We have to be able to have officers spend time in the community, to be proactive in engaging with folks. But if you're going from call to call to call, you can't accomplish that goal. So, you know, I think that 10 would be a win just this year. And I've already seen one person be able to stay in the process because of residency."
Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse Police Department
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
