Syracuse will suspend residency requirement for new police officers

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens is reversing a policy that requires new city police officers live in the city for their first five years of employment.

Police Chief Mark Rusin said the city is temporarily removing the residency requirement, under a preliminary agreement with the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. He said it’s all about making the job more attractive to candidates, as the city tries to ease a staffing shortage. The issue came into play last month, he said, with a prospective candidate who lived outside the city.

"He said 'hey, I have a family and I need to stick around'," he said. "He was a 42- year old gentleman that has a family and kids and he's exactly what we want to have come into the police department, along with our younger officers."

In her State of the City speech last week, Mayor Sharon Owens said she still supports the idea behind the residency mandate, but agrees it can affect recruitment efforts, and this pilot program will tell the tale.

"I must face the realities of a police force facing fewer applicants and an increasing number of well-earned retirements," Owens said. "We will assess results as we enter into contract negotiations next year."

Rusin said even 10 new officers from suspending the residency requirement would make a big difference.

"It seems like 10 is a small number," Rusin said. "And it's just not when you look at it from my perspective. We have to be able to have officers spend time in the community, to be proactive in engaging with folks. But if you're going from call to call to call, you can't accomplish that goal. So, you know, I think that 10 would be a win just this year. And I've already seen one person be able to stay in the process because of residency."

