Volunteers to conduct annual count of unhoused individuals in CNY

Volunteers across parts of central New York will go out Wednesday night to count how many people are sleeping outside. But the annual Point-in-Time count is taking place a little later than usual this year.

The Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York manages the count across three counties in central New York. But the survey, which is supposed to take place in January, was pushed into February this year.

"We're canvassing Onondaga, Cayuga and Oswego Counties," said Executive Director Megan Stuart. "And it was really Oswego County with just the massive amount of snow they got last week, just making sure we could actually get out there and conduct the count. We thought it was best to make the call to push back a week."

Stuart doesn't expect the change will impact the outcome of the count. Last year's count turned up about 50 unsheltered individuals. But Stuart said that's a small percentage of the entire homeless population.

"You think homelessness, you picture someone outside sleeping in a tent," she said. "But it really is only 4-5% of our whole population that is unsheltered, compared to who is in an emergency shelter."

Stuart said when volunteers encounter a person who is unhoused, they take note and offer them a warm bed, and some supplies.

"We rely on donations to pack bags for folks," she said. "So we try and get hats, gloves, hand warmers, water, blankets, and we send out the volunteers with those supplies. So if they do encounter someone, whether that person wants to come in or not, they'll get that bag full of supplies.”

The Point in Time count is a national effort required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to get a snapshot of the nation’s homeless situation. It also is the basis for more than $13 million dollars in federal funds that helps the coalition’s many homeless assistance programs.