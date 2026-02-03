© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What should we watch next? Share your movie recommendations with us

By Beth Novey
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:07 AM EST
Oscar statues are lined up ahead of the Academy Awards in 2023.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
Oscar statues are lined up ahead of the Academy Awards in 2023.

So you've watched some Oscar nominees for best picture — maybe even all of them. Now what? We're trying to help our readers and listeners find their next movie, and we need your help.

Let's say, for example, that your friend loved Sinners. What would you tell them to watch next? It can be an old movie, a new movie, a movie with overlapping cast members or creators — or one that just shares similar themes.

Share your suggestions below and we'll publish some of your responses in the weeks leading up to the Oscars (you may hear from us about including your recommendation in a story). Just skip the ones you haven't seen or don't have suggestions for!)

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
See stories by Beth Novey
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now