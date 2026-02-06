A Palestinian and an Israeli, united by loss, discuss peace

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to talk about peace"

Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon grew up on opposite sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both lost family to violence. Now they work together, sharing their grief and a vision for peace.

About Aziz Abu Sarah

Aziz Abu Sarah is a Palestinian peace activist whose brother was killed at the hands of Israeli soldiers. He is the co-author of The Future Is Peace: A Shared Journey Across the Holy Land, which he wrote with Maoz Inon. His other books include Crossing Boundaries - A Traveler's Guide To World Peace and Strangers, Neighbors, Friends: Muslim-Christian-Jewish Reflections on Compassion and Peace. He has also worked in tourism development and is the cofounder of InterAct International and MEJDI Tours. Abu Sarah formerly worked as executive director at the Center for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University. He is a National Geographic Explorer and TED Fellow.

About Maoz Inon

Maoz Inon is an Israeli peace activist whose parents were killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. He is the co-author of The Future Is Peace: A Shared Journey Across the Holy Land, which he wrote with Aziz Abu Sarah. He is also the founder of several tourism initiatives within Israel and the Middle East, including the Jesus Trail, the Fauzi Azar Inn and the Abraham Hostel and Tour brands.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Monteleone and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Aziz Abu Sarah

Related TED Talk: How displaced people are driving local economies

Related TED Talk: Dear fellow refugees, here's how I found resilience

Related NPR Links

Shots: A gun violence 'action plan' calls for a new emphasis on prevention

Goats and Soda: Has hope survived the war? We asked Israelis and Palestinians

Throughline: A History of Hamas

Copyright 2026 NPR