In 1992, the Crips and the Bloods negotiated peace. Here's how

Aqeela Sherrills grew up amidst warring gangs in LA. To stop the violence, Sherrills spent years building bridges between the Bloods and the Crips, paving the way for their historic 1992 peace treaty.

About Aqeela Sherrills

Aqeela Sherrills grew up in the Jordan Downs Housing Projects in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. He played a key role negotiating the historic 1992 "Peace Treaty" between the Crips and Bloods. The truce he facilitated led to a 40-year low in homicides in Los Angeles. Sherrills continued his work in violence reduction as the co-creator and director of the Newark Community Street Team in 2014. Currently, Sherrills serves as the co-founder and leader of the Community-Based Public Safety Collective. Sherrills sits on the board of L.A.U.R.A, volunteers with the Fair Sentencing for Youth Campaign and serves as the LA Chapter-lead for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice with Californians for Safety and Justice.

