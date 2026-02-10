NPR highlights local journalism with the American Storytelling Collection

WASHINGTON, D.C.; February 10, 2026 — NPR is launching the American Storytelling Collection, a new destination for limited-run podcast series produced by the NPR Network. The American Storytelling Collection is an audio portrait of the United States told town by town — where national questions are understood through local stories. The Collection showcases deeply reported, narrative journalism that shows how communities across the country navigate shared challenges.

The first edition of the Collection will launch with series produced or co-produced by NPR Member stations: How Wild from San Francisco Bay Area station KALW; Road to Rickwood from New Orleans station WWNO; Track Change from VPM in Virginia; Bright Lit Place from WLRN in South Florida; Extremely American from Boise State Public Radio; Inheriting from LAist in Southern California; and Landslide from WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina and Nuance Tales.

"The American Storytelling Collection will introduce listeners to a thoughtfully curated and growing collection of high-quality storytelling from across America, designed to be explored, binged, and returned to over time," says Dan McCoy, Senior Director of Network Growth. "We're excited to develop new ways to amplify deeply reported community stories from the NPR Network to listeners across the country."

The Collection is now available on the NPR App and Apple Podcasts.

