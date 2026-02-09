City of Syracuse developing first ever climate action plan

The city of Syracuse is creating its first ever comprehensive climate action plan, meant to making meaningful reductions in the carbon footprint of the city.

Owen Kerney, Deputy Commission of Planning and Sustainability for the city, is preparing a draft of the plan. He said there are a number of ways to make the city greener.

"Looking at EV electric vehicle charging infrastructure, looking at city facilities and what type of upgrades can we make to save money and improve the health of our buildings," Kearny said. "Looking at the city fleet, the city has over a thousand vehicles. What can we do to improve fuel efficiency, reduce costs, but still provide high quality services?"

Kerney says the plan is about three-quarters finished, and will be subject to public review this spring.

"Get feedback, and ultimately revise the plan, and deliver that to our common council this summer and ask for their support so we can begin doing just what the plan says. Climate action."

The hope is to get the plan approved later this year.

"We've got great news, and great ideas to share with the public, and looking forward to do that here in the near future," Kearny said. 'And ultimately get a plan adopted and begin implementing that plan to improve. Again, thinking about sustainability and ultimately quality of life for city residents.

This Climate Action plan is a continuation of the Sustainable Syracuse initiative, which was started during former Mayor Ben Walsh's administration. It's funded in part through a $100,000 grant from the State Department of Environmental Conservation.