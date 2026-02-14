'Wait Wait' for February 14, 2026: With Not My Job guest Arden Cho
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Arden Cho and panelists Tom Papa, Paula Poundstone, and Beth Stelling. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Laser Party in Texas; Olympic Cheating Scandal; Romance Advice for this Weekend
Panel Questions
Those Whippersnappers!
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a news story inspired by a movie, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho answers three questions about K-Mart
Arden Cho, star of KPop Demon Hunters, plays our game called, "KPop Demon Hunters, meet K-Mart Bargain Hunters." Three questions about K-Mart.
Panel Questions
Hot Airplane Etiquette Trend; Russia's Pooping Spy Drones
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Who Rescued Ew!; A Double D Cup of Butter; Getting Fancy At McDonald's
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of the final week of the Olympics.
