Oneida County church explosion injures 5 people, including firefighters

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM EST
Photo of Abundant Life Church as emergency crews battle fire on February 17, 2026.
Village of Boonville Police Department UAS
Photo of Abundant Life Church as emergency crews battle fire on February 17, 2026.

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A fiery explosion that ripped through a church in upstate New York on Tuesday injured five people, including the pastor and firefighters who responded to a report of a gas odor in the building, officials said.

New York State Police were investigating the blast, which sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air around 10:30 a.m. at the Abundant Life Church in Boonville. The church, about 50 miles northeast of Syracuse, was reportedly heated by propane cylinders, according to troopers.

Local firefighters were dispatched to the church, and four people were in the basement when the furnace turned on, triggering an explosion. A firefighter on the first floor trying to ventilate the building was thrown against a wall by the blast, according to a preliminary investigation.

Pastor Brandon Pitts, 43, and four members of the Boonville Fire Department, aged 43 to 71, were sent to area hospitals with injuries. All five were listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

"Our thoughts are especially with the Boonville firefighters and church members who were injured. I commend the bravery and professionalism of our first responders who rushed toward danger to protect others," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said in a prepared statement.

Police said there was no initial indication of criminal activity related to the explosion.

The church sustained catastrophic damage.
Regional News
Associated Press
Associated Press
