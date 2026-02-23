Trump to raise global tariffs. And, most say the state of the union is weak, poll says

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump announced Saturday that he plans to raise global tariffs from 10% to 15%. The move comes one day after the Supreme Court struck down the president's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. After the ruling, the president claimed he had the authority to impose a global tariff using some sections of the Trade Act of 1974.

Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images / Getty Images President Donald Trump answers questions during a press briefing held at the White House Feb. 20, 2026 in Washington, DC.

🎧 These sections are more cumbersome than the sweeping powers Trump previously claimed , NPR's Mara Liasson tells Up First . Some tariffs will only last 150 days before Congress has to weigh in. Others could be permanent, but require months of investigation. The high court's ruling meant that Republicans wouldn't have to defend Trump's extremely unpopular tariffs, Liasson says. But now, Congress will have to show its loyalty to the president by voting to impose new tariffs, which they aren't interested in doing. A vote would force lawmakers to take more ownership of a policy that voters believe has driven up their costs.

, NPR's Mara Liasson tells . Some tariffs will only last 150 days before Congress has to weigh in. Others could be permanent, but require months of investigation. The high court's ruling meant that Republicans wouldn't have to defend Trump's extremely unpopular tariffs, Liasson says. But now, Congress will have to show its loyalty to the president by voting to impose new tariffs, which they aren't interested in doing. A vote would force lawmakers to take more ownership of a policy that voters believe has driven up their costs. 🎧 China has been a major target of Trump's tariffs. NPR's Jennifer Pak, who is in Shanghai, reports that Chinese businesses that deal with the U.S. are cautiously optimistic about the Supreme Court's ruling. They have dealt with uncertainty since Trump's first term. The president has used tariffs against China as a threat to lower the trade deficit, stop intellectual property theft and more. Trump is expected to visit China in the coming weeks. Friday's Supreme Court decision, in theory, has now weakened his hand, Pak says.

As Trump prepares to deliver the State of the Union address tomorrow, most Americans say the country is worse off than it was a year ago. The latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll indicates that the majority of Americans believe the state of the union is not strong.

🎧 NPR's Domenico Montanaro says that 60% of poll respondents report that they believe the U.S. is worse off now than right after Trump took office. Furthermore, 55% of survey participants view the president's direction for the country as a change for the worse. Montanaro notes this disapproval rating is the highest Trump has faced in this poll across both his terms. The president is facing a very skeptical public during a midterm year, which is not good for his party. Trump's messaging tomorrow will set the backdrop for the next several months until the November elections.

The Federal Communications Commission is calling on broadcasters to increase "patriotic, pro-America" content to mark the U.S.'s 250th anniversary. On Friday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr launched the "Pledge America Campaign" to encourage broadcasters to align with Trump's Salute to America 250 Task Force. Carr has challenged them to leverage their reach to celebrate the American journey. One of Carr's programming suggestions is for broadcasters to start each day with the "Star Spangled Banner." Broadcasters are not obligated to participate in the FCC's initiative, according to Carr's statement.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games ended as one for the Team USA record books. Athletes entered the games facing questions about protests back home and their nation's politics. Some of the team's biggest stars saw dramatic stumbles. But in the end, they closed out the Games with 33 medals. Of those medals, the U.S. scooped up a record-breaking 12 gold, which is its best tally ever in a Winter Games. The U.S. men's hockey team captured the U.S.' last Olympic gold medal in Milan, ending a 46-year drought by defeating rival Canada in a thrilling overtime final. Watch Up First Winter Games' look back on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

➡️ NPR's Rachel Treisman has taken you all over the Olympic village throughout these games. Her last reporter's notebook from Milan breaks down the pomp and circumstance of the closing ceremony.

Life advice

bee_photobee/ Getty Images /

Caring for our fingernails and toenails is often an afterthought compared to how we think about our teeth and hair. But nails require attention beyond aesthetics. To keep them healthy and strong, you should examine them regularly. Don't pick at the cuticles and avoid excessive water exposure. Dermatologists and a nail technician share with Life Kit several basic tips for healthy nail habits:

💅 Cut your nails straight across instead of in an oval shape to avoid an ingrown nail.

💅 Take a break from manicures and pedicures to let your natural nails breathe. Frequent use of acetone-based removers causes brittleness. Constantly wearing toenail polish stains them.

💅 A light buff after cutting can promote healthy growth and increase shine. But overdoing it can thin and weaken the nail plate.

For more tips on how to keep your nails healthy, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Martin Roemers / From the 'Homo Mobilis' project. The photo was made on a large white backdrop. Several images in this project had digital corrections, mostly in the white backdrop. In Homo Mobilis Martin Roemers explores the relation between people and their vehicles. What does a car or other vehicle tell us about culture, society and identity?

Photographer Martin Roemer spent nearly five years on his ninth photography book, Homo Mobilis. He visited eight countries on four continents, including Senegal, India and the U.S., capturing images of around 200 cars and other vehicles. The unique vehicles include animal-drawn transportation, bicycles and even a car with a rooftop garden. Roemer believes that a car's spirit reflects its owner, speaking volumes about their culture, worldview, identity and society. Take a look at some of the 160 vehicles that have made their way into the book.

3 things to know before you go

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP / AP / AP A building is seen at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Law enforcement shot and killed an armed man who entered Trump's private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., early yesterday morning. France named Ali Akbar, a 73-year-old Pakistani immigrant who has sold papers on the Left Bank of Paris for decades, a knight in the National Order of Merit. This is one of the country's highest honors. Complications with the Artemis II lunar mission rocket have prompted NASA to announce that it could delay all of March's launch attempts. The mission will be the first time humans return to the vicinity of the moon since 1972.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

