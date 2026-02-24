© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Listen to NPR live coverage of the State of the Union

NPR | By Heidi Glenn
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM EST
NPR

President Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday night to highlight accomplishments and outline his vision and priorities for his administration's second year. NPR's live special coverage — which will also include the Democratic response to the speech — starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here are ways to listen to NPR's live coverage:

Copyright 2026 NPR
