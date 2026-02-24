New York reparations commission eyes release of first report

The leader of the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies said a report for lawmakers is on track to be released later this year.

Though meeting regularly since 2024, the group has been doing its work in relative obscurity, said commission chairperson Seanelle Hawkins. That work has involved meeting with community members from across the state and reviewing research to find the best way to remedy the generational effects of slavery and structural discrimination.

“Many are still learning that there is a New York state commission that's serving to look at a pathway for reparations,” Hawkins said.

The commission provided an update on its progress during the recent Legislative Conference of The New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators in Albany.

Hawkins, who also is president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, told attendees that a draft report should be ready by June and urged the public to continue to submit input. The final report with recommendations from the commission isn’t due to lawmakers until January 2027.

“And then we expect to really help this community understand what those recommendations are, and expect them to champion the recommendations,” Hawkins said. “So, we still have about a year's worth of work to do.”

Samuel King / New York Public News Network Sen. James Sanders, D-Queens, speaks during a New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies discussion on Feb. 14, 2026.

It would then be up to lawmakers to consider the recommendations and determine which if any to adopt. The sponsors of the legislation establishing the commission, Assemblymember Michaelle Solages of Long Island and Sen. James Sanders of Queens, both Democrats, also spoke at the panel discussion.

“My job as the point person at the Senate will be to try to win leaders and win enough votes to pass,” Sanders said.

A separate effort under the New York City Commission on Racial Equity (CORE) released its first reparations report last year. That report documented the work done so far, the depth of the issue, and outline next steps including research, and further outreach. Members of the CORE said the city and state have “separate but parallel processes.”

“I think it's important to watch the both of us and to know that we are both working together to ensure that the state has a full and complete package that includes New York City,” said Linda Tigani, chairperson and executive director of the NYC Commission on Racial Equity. “We are working hand in hand. We are coordinating with each other, and we are excited to move both processes forward.”