Read NPR's annotated fact check of President Trump's State of the Union

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:10 PM EST
President Trump gestures as he addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025.
Mandel Ngan
/
Pool/Getty Images
President Trump gestures as he addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025.

President Trump is set to deliver the first official State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday night. The speech, which is set to start at 9 p.m. ET, gives Trump the opportunity to tout accomplishments and outline his agenda for his administration's second year.

It comes at at time when Americans are divided on whether Trump's first year has been a success. A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll shows that six in 10 believe the country is worse off than last year and that a majority think the state of the union is not strong.

Reporters from across NPR's newsroom will fact check his speech and offer context — on topics like immigration, the economy, tariffs and trade and foreign policy.

Follow along here as the speech — which he teased is likely to be long — unfolds tonight.

