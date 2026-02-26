What does it mean to be an immigrant in America? We want to hear from you

Immigration is once again at the center of national debate. Recent crackdowns by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deadly encounters with federal agents, have sparked protests and renewed conversations about safety, belonging and accountability in communities across the country.

As news coverage often focuses on policy decisions and enforcement actions, NPR wants to understand how this moment is shaping people's daily lives and sense of belonging.

We're inviting immigrants in the U.S. — as well as children and grandchildren of immigrants — to share how this moment is affecting them.

We welcome responses from people of all backgrounds and experiences, and we may get in touch with you for a story if you fill out the questions below.

NPR will not publish your name or your story without your permission.

