CNY Native who spent 7 months in space joins board of Syracuse foundation

Jeanette Epps said when she first learned about the South Side Community Growth Foundation, she was in space.

"I grew up in the community, and I wanted to help,” she said. “So, when I heard about it in space, I actually went on WhatsApp and texted from space and said, 'Hey. This is great. This is so cool. We should chat. I would love to help.’”

Now, almost two years after that NASA mission to the International Space Station, Epps is joining the foundation’s board of directors.

The non-profit works with neighbors, businesses, organizations, and lawmakers to bring investments and improve the quality of life for people who live on Syracuse’s South Side.

And Epps said the people she and her twin sister met while growing up on W. Kennedy St. helped shape their accomplishments today.

"We had people feed into our lives and just convince us that there were options, there are opportunities, if you're willing to do the work to get the job done," Epps said.

Now, through her work with the foundation and other community groups in the Syracuse area, she hopes to convince local kids that anything is possible.

"I don't care what your beginnings are, and I always say, don't despise small beginnings,” she said. “Because you never know where your life will take you if you're willing to put the time and effort in, the work in, and if you have a passion for something."