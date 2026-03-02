© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
CNY Native who spent 7 months in space joins board of Syracuse foundation

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:27 AM EST
(June 17, 2024) --- NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Jeanette Epps works on the Materials Science Laboratory (MSL), a component of the Destiny laboratory module's Materials Science Research Rack. The MSL is a research facility used to discover new applications for existing materials and new or improved materials.
NASA
(June 17, 2024) --- NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Jeanette Epps works on the Materials Science Laboratory (MSL), a component of the Destiny laboratory module's Materials Science Research Rack. The MSL is a research facility used to discover new applications for existing materials and new or improved materials.

Jeanette Epps said when she first learned about the South Side Community Growth Foundation, she was in space.

"I grew up in the community, and I wanted to help,” she said. “So, when I heard about it in space, I actually went on WhatsApp and texted from space and said, 'Hey. This is great. This is so cool. We should chat. I would love to help.’”

Now, almost two years after that NASA mission to the International Space Station, Epps is joining the foundation’s board of directors.

The non-profit works with neighbors, businesses, organizations, and lawmakers to bring investments and improve the quality of life for people who live on Syracuse’s South Side.

And Epps said the people she and her twin sister met while growing up on W. Kennedy St. helped shape their accomplishments today.

"We had people feed into our lives and just convince us that there were options, there are opportunities, if you're willing to do the work to get the job done," Epps said.

Now, through her work with the foundation and other community groups in the Syracuse area, she hopes to convince local kids that anything is possible.

"I don't care what your beginnings are, and I always say, don't despise small beginnings,” she said. “Because you never know where your life will take you if you're willing to put the time and effort in, the work in, and if you have a passion for something."
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
