Photos: Scenes from Jesse Jackson's homegoing services

Rev. Jesse Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, following a week of services including lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state capitol, a homegoing service on Friday at House of Hope megachurch that drew thousands of attendees, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Services for the civil rights leader, who died last month at the age of 84, culminated with a final private ceremony on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Chicago's south side.
