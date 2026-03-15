© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

See the Oscars red carpet looks

NPR | By Meredith Nierman
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM EDT

The Academy Awards are Sunday night, and stars are arriving on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ryan Coogler's vampire film Sinners starts the night leading in nominations with a record-breaking 16, followed by One Battle After Another, which enters the evening with 13 nods.

Here's what to expect during the ceremony — and how to watch.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Ethan Hawke
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ethan Hawke
Wunmi Mosaku
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Wunmi Mosaku
Jessie Buckley
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Wagner Moura
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Wagner Moura
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Raphael Saadiq
Frazer Harrison / WireImage
/
WireImage
Raphael Saadiq
EJAE
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
EJAE
Danielle Brooks
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Liza Powel O'Brien (left) and Conan O'Brien (right)
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Liza Powel O'Brien (left) and Conan O'Brien (right)
Demi Moore
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Demi Moore
Jeremy Pope
Julian Hamilton / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeremy Pope
Zoe Saldaña
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Zoe Saldaña
Catherine Shepherd (left) and Brandi Carlile (right)
Matei Horvath / FilmMagic
/
FilmMagic
Catherine Shepherd (left) and Brandi Carlile (right)
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
Meredith Nierman
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now