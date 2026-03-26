Hochul visits Syracuse to rally support for budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul told a crowd at the New York State Fairgrounds Wednesday her budget proposal is about affordability.

"Families are just saying, 'Enough is enough. I surrender. I cannot afford any more higher bills,’” she said.

The governor held rallies at major cities along the Thruway, outlining her agenda. One of her top priorities is building more housing and removing some of the barriers facing developers.

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said housing is a priority locally, as the Interstate 81 project continues and Micron arrives.

"This is the moment in Syracuse and central New York, where we are building. We are growing. But we're not doing it in a way that leaves people behind,” said Owens.

Hochul also wants to prioritize energy affordability to help lower utility costs and find a way to decrease the price of car insurance.

"I'm fighting for New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “I'm not a special interest. They're not special interests. And we have to be louder than the special interests. They're trying to hijack my agenda, which is exclusively based on affordability for New Yorkers."

The budget deadline is April 1. Hochul said she always strives to get the spending plan done on time, but debate is continuing in Albany.