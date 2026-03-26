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Hochul visits Syracuse to rally support for budget

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT
Governor Kathy Hochul at a rally in Syracuse to garner support for her budget proposal.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a rally in Syracuse to garner support for her budget proposal.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told a crowd at the New York State Fairgrounds Wednesday her budget proposal is about affordability.

"Families are just saying, 'Enough is enough. I surrender. I cannot afford any more higher bills,’” she said.

The governor held rallies at major cities along the Thruway, outlining her agenda. One of her top priorities is building more housing and removing some of the barriers facing developers.

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said housing is a priority locally, as the Interstate 81 project continues and Micron arrives.

"This is the moment in Syracuse and central New York, where we are building. We are growing. But we're not doing it in a way that leaves people behind,” said Owens.

Hochul also wants to prioritize energy affordability to help lower utility costs and find a way to decrease the price of car insurance.

"I'm fighting for New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “I'm not a special interest. They're not special interests. And we have to be louder than the special interests. They're trying to hijack my agenda, which is exclusively based on affordability for New Yorkers."

The budget deadline is April 1. Hochul said she always strives to get the spending plan done on time, but debate is continuing in Albany.
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Kathy HochulRegional NewsNY Budget
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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