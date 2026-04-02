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OCRRA working to reduce fire risk of rechargeable batteries

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT
Battery disposal kiosks are being added at four new places across the city of Syracuse.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Battery disposal kiosks are being added at four new places across the city of Syracuse.

The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) is launching four new drop-off kiosks in Syracuse to help get rid of rechargeable batteries, which officials say could be a fire hazard.

The new locations include Armond Magnarelli Community Center at 2308 Grant Blvd, Bob Cecile Community Center at 174 W Seneca Turnpike, Southwest Community Center at 401 South Ave., and Syracuse Northeast Community Center at 716 Hawley Ave.

Kristen Lawton, OCRRA’s Director of Recycling and Reduction, said thanks to support from a Department of Energy grant, the new locations join more than 50 battery recycling drop-off locations across the county.

"In today's society, we have an awful lot of rechargeable batteries circulating, and if they are not properly managed end of life, they can be a fire hazard frankly," Lawton said.

Using rechargeable batteries can be good for the environment, but when a rechargeable battery gets crushed or punctured, the battery cells may spark and ignite.

Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief George Cowburn said that happened in December, 2024, when batteries caused a fire in a City of Syracuse recycling truck.

Cowburn said he understands it can be tempting to just throw rechargeable batteries in the trash, but he hopes everyone will think twice and use battery recycling resources.

"Just do the right thing, not only for your safety, but for people downstream,” he said. “The people that are collecting your refuse and your garbage, or the people who are working in these facilities, and the fire departments that have to respond to these fires.”

OCRRA said before dropping off batteries, terminals should be covered with clear packing tape, or each battery should be put in a separate sealed bag.

For more detailed information about battery disposal and drop-off locations, visit OCRRA’s website.
Tags
batteriesOCRRARegional NewsSyracuse Fire Department
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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