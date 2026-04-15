Statement from NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher on the passing of Kevin Klose

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former NPR president and CEO, NPR Board member, and NPR Foundation Board Trustee Kevin Klose.

He led NPR through pivotal moments, including our coverage of 9/11, the stewardship of Joan Kroc's historic bequest, and NPR's expansion to include a West Coast base of operations. When he joined NPR, digital media was in its infancy and NPR.org was barely a few years old. By the time he left, we had launched our first digital-only show (All Songs Considered), our first podcasts, and our first mobile app.

A veteran journalist himself, Kevin Klose was unrepentantly idealistic about the role of public media in a democracy, and his service to public media worldwide reflected those beliefs. His legacy at NPR is enduring. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and to all his friends and former colleagues at NPR and across the world of public media.

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