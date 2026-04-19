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Eight children killed in a shooting in Louisiana, police say

NPR | By Joe Hernandez
Published April 19, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT

Eight children were killed and another two people were hit by gunfire in a weekend shooting in Northwest Louisiana that stemmed from a domestic disturbance, the Shreveport Police Department said Sunday.

The adult male suspect is dead, authorities said. His name has not been released.

The children who were killed range in age from one to 14 years old.

Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said several of the victims were related to the suspect. "We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants," he said.

The suspect allegedly stole a car early Sunday morning and led police on a chase, which ended when the Shreveport Police Department fired their weapons at the suspect. The Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting by officers.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux said the shootings rocked the community roughly 200 miles east of Dallas.

"This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had in Shreveport," Arceneaux said.

This is a developing story.

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