Some progress on state budget, but no deal in sight yet

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that leaders are making progress on the state budget — but there’s still no deal.

It’s now three weeks late.

He said they’re still trying to reach agreements on policy issues like auto insurance reform and changes to the state’s climate law. So they haven’t gotten to dollars and cents.

Heastie said that’s because governors in New York have a lot of power to determine what’s part of budget discussions.

“It's happening every year," he said. "It's the same song. It's just a different year."

He said until policy issues are resolved, money issues "have to wait.”

Legislators passed a sixth budget extender on Wednesday that will run until Monday.