© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some progress on state budget, but no deal in sight yet

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that leaders are making progress on the state budget — but there’s still no deal.

It’s now three weeks late.

He said they’re still trying to reach agreements on policy issues like auto insurance reform and changes to the state’s climate law. So they haven’t gotten to dollars and cents.

Heastie said that’s because governors in New York have a lot of power to determine what’s part of budget discussions.

“It's happening every year," he said. "It's the same song. It's just a different year."

He said until policy issues are resolved, money issues "have to wait.”

Legislators passed a sixth budget extender on Wednesday that will run until Monday.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now