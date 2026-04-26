Photos: The aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner ended abruptly Saturday night after gunfire was exchanged between suspect Cole Allen and Secret Service agents at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. One agent was injured after having been shot in his bulletproof vest and has been released from the hospital.
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several White House staff and cabinet members, who were not injured, were rushed from the hotel.
Allen, who is believed to have traveled from Torrance, Calif. to Washington, D.C., was arrested on the scene and is currently in custody.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.
Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.