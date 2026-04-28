Infinity Song: Tiny Desk Concert
Infinity Song, a band of siblings, has been on the road to glory for many years. And I can't think of a better proving ground for the Tiny Desk than busking on the streets and in the subways of New York City.
I find it difficult to classify Infinity Song's music. There's definitely a rock influence, but with those sweet harmonies, there's also a soul element that sets them apart from most "soft rock" bands. For this set, the group plays songs from Metamorphosis Complete, including the viral hit "Hater's Anthem." They also indicate a potential new direction, premiering the power ballad "Deja Vu."
Towards the end of Infinity Song's Tiny Desk, each member of the Boyd family makes their exit one by one. Abraham and Angel walk off first, allowing Momo and Israel to let loose on their guitars. Off to the side, Angel's in tears, visibly moved by the performance. "This was a culmination of all the ups and downs of our career," Angel told me afterward. "It just hit me." With their father/manager in the audience, I imagine the journey hits differently when you're with family.
SET LIST
- "Sinking Boat"
- "Hater's Anthem"
- "Deja Vu"
- "Metamorphosis"
- "Slow Burn"
MUSICIANS
- Abraham Boyd: vocals
- Angel Boyd: vocals
- Israel Boyd: vocals, guitar
- Momo Boyd: vocals, guitar
- David Tumpkin II: keys
- Anthony Boyd: bass
- Benaiah Brutus: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Director: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Video Editor: Nikki Birch
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur, Razi Jafri
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Alina Edwards
- Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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