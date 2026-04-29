Red cards can be given to players who cover their mouths while confronting opponents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The International Football Association Board approved a new rule that would penalize players with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player.

The rule was unanimously approved by IFAB at a meeting held Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia. The measure will be in place at this summer's World Cup, starting on June 11.

FIFA proposed the rule after Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of making a racially charged insult while covering his mouth during a Champions League match in February.

Last week, UEFA handed Prestianni a six-game ban for the verbal abuse, which it said were homophobic in nature. If Prestianni is selected for Argentina's World Cup squad, he could have to sit out the defending champion's first two matches this summer, although the ban can be appealed.

"At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card," IFAB announced.

The organization, which sets the rules for international soccer, also announced that any player who leaves the field in protest of a referee's decision can be sanctioned with a red card. The rule also applies to team officials who urge players to leave the field.

IFAB said the amendments will be communicated to all 48 teams playing in the World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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