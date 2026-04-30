Milo J: Tiny Desk Concert
Etched with Argentine folklore and fueled by the rap batallas of Buenos Aires, Milo J's songs call upon the cumulative spirit of the centuries. "Sometimes words come to me that I haven't heard before," he told me afterward, as if to summon a life he's never lived.
In arenas and stadiums, the 19-year-old connects with his young peers about the passage of time with great energy and intensity. At the Tiny Desk, he takes a beat: Stripped back, yet deeply fortified, Milo J emerges with a new softness and depth.
Behind the Desk, you'll not only see the charango, tiple and woodwinds native to Argentina but also Agarrate Catalina, a murga group that's made colorful appearances during Carnival season in Uruguay for decades. In this 16-minute set, largely culled from his album La Vida Era Más Corta, everything serves as a physical and sonic representation of the generations that guide Milo J's exploratory meditations on existence.
SET LIST
- "Recordé"
- "cuestiones"
- "Solifican12"
- "Bajo de la Piel"
- "Niño"
- "Luciérnagas"
MUSICIANS
- Milo J: vocals
- Leonardo Gómez: vocals
- Carolina Gómez: vocals
- Eder Fructos: vocals
- Martín Cardozo: vocals
- Yamandú Cardozo: vocals
- Lautaro Fernandez: guitar, charango, tiple, music director
- Danel Moreno: guitar
- Santiago Alvarado: keys, melodica
- Tamara Meschller: violin, flute, vientos andinos, background vocals
- Martin Beckerman: percussion
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards
- Translator: Phoebe Smolin
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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