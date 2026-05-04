CNY lawmakers discuss priorities amid late state budget

The New York state budget is a month late, and there are still multiple areas of debate before a final spending plan is signed into law.

Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli (D-129th district) said his main priorities for the budget include education, health care, transportation, and housing.

But Magnarelli said right now, negotiations feel a little frustrating.

"We're bogged down in dealing with policy issues, which really aren't a part of a budget, and the governor has made it clear that there were certain issues she wanted dealt with before we can actually get down to the budget process,” he said.

Magnarelli said the main sticking points include reforms to auto insurance, immigration, climate laws, and SEQRA.

Sen. Chris Ryan (D- 50th district) said he wants to make sure the results help central New Yorkers.

"New Yorkers need to know that, and have real results, that their insurance payments are going to go down, and the SEQRA reforms are working for everybody, whether it's developers, but it's also builders, but it's also the people who work on that," Ryan said.

Ryan said amid the continued debate, he’s hopeful an agreement will be reached within a week.