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CNY lawmakers discuss priorities amid late state budget

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:09 AM EDT
Photo of the New York State Capitol in Albany.
Darren McGee
/
Office of the Governor

The New York state budget is a month late, and there are still multiple areas of debate before a final spending plan is signed into law.

Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli (D-129th district) said his main priorities for the budget include education, health care, transportation, and housing.

But Magnarelli said right now, negotiations feel a little frustrating.

"We're bogged down in dealing with policy issues, which really aren't a part of a budget, and the governor has made it clear that there were certain issues she wanted dealt with before we can actually get down to the budget process,” he said.

Magnarelli said the main sticking points include reforms to auto insurance, immigration, climate laws, and SEQRA.

Sen. Chris Ryan (D- 50th district) said he wants to make sure the results help central New Yorkers.

"New Yorkers need to know that, and have real results, that their insurance payments are going to go down, and the SEQRA reforms are working for everybody, whether it's developers, but it's also builders, but it's also the people who work on that," Ryan said.

Ryan said amid the continued debate, he’s hopeful an agreement will be reached within a week.
Tags
Regional NewsNew York state budgetChris RyanBill Magnarelli
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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